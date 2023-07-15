Jimin recalls a fan who turned to Stray Kids' Felix after exiting BTS fandom; Wonders how is she doing?

On March 26, Jimin made an appearance on PIXID’s famous Find the Imposter series. It is a show where an outsider is placed in a group of people and attempts to blend in with them. In an unexpected twist of events, BTS' Jimin sent a humorous video message to Felix from Stray Kids while guesting on PIXID's latest episode.

Jimin on PIXID’s Imposter variety show

Jimin's appearance on PIXID's show featured four ARMYs discussing their love for BTS but from the perspective of provincial fans who live far away from Seoul, where most K-pop events and concerts take place. In his attempt to fit in, Jimin singled out one fan who confessed to being a fan of Stray Kids and expressed her affection for Felix, referring to him by his Korean name, Yongbok.

Recently BTS' Jimin again recalled this fan and was wondering if she was doing well. Jimin shared a post on his Weverse stating he was suddenly left thinking about the Stray Kids fan during the show. Fans of both BTS and Stray Kids expressed delight on the indirect interactions between the two groups.

Felix’s response to Jimin’s shout out

Amid the enjoyable and occasionally emotional moments, one fan revealed herself to be a STAYARMY, a fan of both Stray Kids and BTS. She expressed her admiration for Felix and his deep voice in the chorus of Maniac. BTS' Jimin, in particular, caught onto this and, with a broad smile, showcased some of the dance moves from the Maniac hook choreography. At the end of the game, Jimin acknowledged the Province Void fan directly, creating an exhilarating intersection of the two fandoms.

On March 30, Felix took to the official Stray Kids TikTok account and posted a video titled ‘Yongbok-i.e. I'm Felix.’ In the video, Felix participated in Jimin's Like Crazy dance challenge. This moment sent fans into a frenzy, resulting in over 60 thousand comments flooding the video, with fans praising Felix and expressing hopes for a collaboration between the two groups. Following the release of PIXID's latest episode, which aired on March 26, 2023, the term ‘Yongbok’ began trending on Twitter as fans reacted to Jimin's message to Felix. Naturally, fans adored this moment, and even Bang Chan, a member of Stray Kids, fanboyed about the shout-out during one of his live streams.

