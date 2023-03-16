Jimin’s FACE: BTS member gears up for pre-release track Set Me Free Pt.2 in a new gloomy teaser

On March 16, BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled the second teaser for the new pre-release track Set Me Free Pt.2 from Jimin’s upcoming solo album FACE. The dark and gloomy teaser showed a row of dancers expressing painful emotions and the end showed Jimin, ready to set fire to the stage with his killer moves! The song and MV will be released by March 17.

In the previous teaser, dozens of dancers performed a group dance to steal the attention of the viewers. The strong wind instrument sound and the rising choir sound added weight to the performance. Jimin stares at the camera with intense eyes, then walks into the dancers as the grand melody begins. As the music rises, the choreography becomes more intense, and the dynamic group dance overwhelms the gaze.

The teaser video ends with Jimin crossing the dancers, looking back, and the lyrics 'Set Me Free' flowing. The pre-released song 'Set Me Free Part 2' is a song that contains a determined will to shake off various emotions inside and move forward freely, and you can see Jimin's splendid and intense performance. Jimin's first solo album 'FACE', which will be released on March 24th, is an album that contains the story of facing himself completely and preparing for a new start as an artist Jimin.

Previous teasers:

Prior to the release of his solo album 'FACE', Jimin recently released concept photos and track posters through his official account. In the concept photo of the 'Hardware ver.', which was first released, Jimin wore an achromatic outfit and added parts and piercings, exuding an intense and breathtaking charisma as it is. On the other hand, in the (Software ver.), it revealed alluring beauty with deep, vague eyes and facial expressions that seemed to be holding tears, and thrilled fans with a polar opposite mood from the 'Hardware version'. On Twitter on the 10th and 11th, when the two concept photos were released, the hashtags '#Jimin_Hardware_Ver' and '#Jimin_Software_Ver' rose to No. 1 in real-time trends around the world, respectively.

