Jimin’s Like Crazy crosses 300 million streams; First K-pop soloist with 1 billion Spotify streams in a year

BTS’ Jimin accomplished a remarkable milestone when he became the first K-pop solo artist to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify within a single calendar year. He accomplished this incredible feat in a mere 164 days, which is equivalent to 5 months and 13 days. What's even more impressive is that Jimin achieved this record halfway through the year, suggesting that his final count for this achievement will be even more significant as the year progresses.

Jimin surpasses 1 billion Spotify streams in a year

Jimin's Spotify profile reached another milestone by surpassing 1 billion streams. This achievement secured him a record of being the fastest Korean solo artist to cross 1 billion streams on the streaming platform. He accomplished this in just 415 days, surpassing the previous record held by his fellow BTS member, Jungkook, by a remarkable 72 days. Taking into account all his solo songs released under his own name and as part of BTS' discography before his official solo debut, Jimin has now surpassed an impressive milestone of 2.1 billion streams. What's truly astonishing is that most of the streams were achieved within this year alone, and it's only halfway through! To put it into perspective, Jimin reached the 1 billion streams mark across all his credits, but he managed to reach the same milestone this year alone.

Jimin’s Like Crazy surpasses 300 million Spotify streams

Not only the artist but also his songs are setting new records now and then. With Like Crazy being just released on March 2023, it is almost surreal to imagine that it already crossed 300 million. However, with Jimin, anything is possible as he secures the record as the FASTEST song by a K-soloist to achieve this feat, in only 104 days!

These incredible accomplishments highlight the rapid progress Jimin is making as a solo artist and the immense success of his solo debut. It generates great anticipation for his future projects. Considering all the records it is indisputable that Jimin has had the most successful solo debut among all Korean soloists in history.

