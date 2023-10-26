BTS' Jimin's new documentary uncovers original plan for Set Me Free Pt. 2 which nearly featured SUGA

Jimin, one of the members of the world-famous boy group BTS, is celebrated not only for his mesmerizing vocals and impeccable dance skills but also for his captivating stage presence. Jimin recently released a behind-the-scenes documentary about the making of his highly anticipated solo debut album. In the documentary, he revealed surprising details about how his solo song Set Me Free Pt.2 got its name, a story that is sure to blow fans' minds.

Mystery behind Set Me Free Pt.2

Set Me Free Pt.2 is a solo song by Jimin that has left fans entranced with its emotional depth and the unique blend of his voice. The title alone had piqued the curiosity of fans before its release, and they've been eager to uncover the origins of the song. In the documentary, it is revealed by Pdogg and Jimin himself that they originally planned to collaborate with BTS’ SUGA for the song.

Jimin's Documentary

Jimin's documentary offers an exclusive look into his creative process and the journey that led to the creation of his solo debut album FACE. It reveals the deep personal significance of the song and the powerful emotions that inspired it.

In the documentary, BTS producer Pdogg and Jimin explain the original plan behind the title Set Me Free Pt.2. Pdogg mentioned that SUGA had previously released a solo song called Set Me Free, so they decided to make Jimin's song a sequel and have SUGA feature on it. "Let's make Set Me Free Pt.2 and have SUGA featured. That was our plan," Jimin explained. Pdogg added, "We considered having SUGA do the rap part. That's why you were going to play the song for SUGA." Jimin said, "I let him hear it, and I asked Suga, 'Can you do this for me?'" He also revealed SUGA's response when Jimin asked him to be on the track. “Please let me know if you need me to start rewriting. I'm happy to do so straight away.”

The documentary explores the emotional depth of the song, Set Me Free Pt.2, making it even more special for fans. In March 2023, when the album was released, Jimin had another remarkable milestone to cheer for: His single Like Crazy soared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, marking Jimin as the initial South Korean solo artist to achieve this feat.

