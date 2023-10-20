Jimin's Production Diary documentary: BTS member announces special fan screening for THIS date

BTS' Jimin will be celebrating the release of his first-ever solo documentary titled Jimin's Production Diary by holding an offline event. The announcement for the same was made by BIGHIT MUSIC on Weverse. A special screening event titled SPECIAL TALK with Jimin will be held for some lucky fans who bought the documentary. His upcoming documentary will be released on October 23 only on Weverse.

BTS' Jimin to hold SPECIAL TALK with Jimin offline event

BTS' agency BIGHIT MUSIC recently dropped the news on Weverse by inviting fans to Jimin's first offline event. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

SPECIAL TALK with Jimin will be a special screening event and a precious time to spend with Jimin for the fans.

The offline event will be held on October 30. The exact time will only be announced to the lucky winners. People who have purchased Jimin's Production Diary paid content from the Weverse shop (global/Japan) between October 14, 10 AM KST to October 23, 5:59 PM KST, and entered a raffle in the same period will be eligible to win.

A total of 320 winners for the special screening event will be announced on October 26 at 6 PM KST. The exact venue for the event will only be shared with the winners.

About BTS Jimin's documentary

The news of BTS Jimin's solo documentary came as a surprise to his fans. Jimin's Production Diary documents the Like Crazy singer's journey of creating his first solo album FACE. FACE officially marked Jimin's debut as a soloist when it was released in March 2023.

Each track on the record conveys Jimin's emotions and feelings he felt during the pandemic. Through determination, he was able to overcome it. The main trailer and poster have been released.

Fans who pre-ordered the documentary were gifted with Jimin's Production Diary The Truth Untold special video where he wrote a letter to the fans (ARMY).

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook’s shirtless dance moves are just TOO MUCH for fans in new TikTok video: Watch