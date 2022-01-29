Jimmy Kimmel does it again; TV host under fire for making racist comments on BTS a week after similar incident

In the latest update of the behavior of TV show host and presenter, comedian and interviewer, Jimmy Kimmel, the hashtags #JimmyKimmelRacist and #StopAsianHate were seen trending on Twitter on January 29. The fans and non-fans of the sensational South Korean boy group group BTS were rallying against the host of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’, and with good reason.

The TV presenter had repeated his remarks about BTS as per the latest episode of his talk show. Just a week after comparing the ‘BTS fever’ to COVID-19, Jimmy Kimmel has now insinuated that the group is deadly like the Omicron BA.2 variant of the virus.

His opening statements included the words, “You know, these variants, all the different variants, remind me of the boy bands in the late 90s and the early 2000s. You know, you had the big ones, like Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, and then that mutated into O-Town and 98 Degrees. And we had the Jonas Brothers popped up, Big Time Rush. They kept splitting off in different directions, eventually One Direction. And they took pieces, and it popped up all over the world, until eventually we get to one that’s so contagious it destroys all life on earth.”

Leaving it at that, fans were quick to catch on how he probably meant BTS to be the ‘contagious variant that destroys all life on earth’, considering how the boy group has taken over the world with its unprecedented success. Onlookers were just as quick to call him out for being racist once again, in fact just a week after his then comments on BTS received flak. People are appalled over his blatant racism over a group that has been nothing but good to the host and want him to stop hating on Asians.

For the unversed, Jimmy Kimmel made a similar joke just last week when guest Ashley Park was talking about her experience with the group’s members responding to her cover of ‘Dynamite’. Check out his remarks below.

