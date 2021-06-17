Jimmy Sheirgill and Namit Das to headline heist comedy drama web series ‘Choona’

Reportedly the heist comedy-drama is centered around a bunch of people who band together to take down a common enemy.

On Wednesday, a leading streaming platform announced their upcoming web series titled ‘Choona’. The series will be helmed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer ‘Ghoomketu’ director Pushpendra Nath Misra. The show will mark the director’s foray into long-form storytelling after making films for a while. Choona has an exciting star cast including Jimmy Sheirgill, Namit Das, Monika Panwar, Aashim Gulati, Vikram Kochhar, Gyanendra Tripathi, Chandan Roy, Atul Srivastava, and Niharika Lyra Dutt amongst others. The streaming platform announced the show by putting out a poster with the star cast displayed against a black background in a sketchy manner.

Reportedly Choona is a heist comedy-drama that follows a group of unlikely people who band together to defeat a common enemy, a corrupt politician who has wronged them. Speaking about the show the director said, “What comes to your mind when you hear the word Choona? For me, it is the quintessentially Indian flavour of ‘choona lagaana’ (deceive someone). The excitement of discovering who deceived whom and how they did it is incomparable, especially when it’s the weak pitted against the powerful. There’s no synonym that can do justice to this feeling. Since we are all about the drama and rooting for the underdogs.”

The director further mentioned that the show is a blend of a heist genre merged with comedy to be an entertainment package. “Put this together with amazingly talented actors in a long-form series format, and you get ‘Choona’,” said Pushpendra Nath Misra. Jimmy Sheirgill forayed into the space of web series with the 2020 release ‘Rangbaaz Phirse’ and later continued the stint with ‘Your Honor’.

