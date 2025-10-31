Jin encore concert highlights: BTS’ Jungkook and J-Hope turn backup dancers, have water fight and perform solo hits

BTS member Jin is holding 2 days of encore concerts this week in South Korea, bringing an end to his RunSeokjin EP Tour. Thousands of fans from all over the world have gathered to celebrate his 2 successful solo albums and many individual songs that the star has released over the past many years, alongside the massively entertaining tour he managed to put across in 2025. However, the biggest support has arrived from his fellow BTS members Jungkook and J-Hope, who made not-so-surprising surprise appearances after previously teasing them during a livestream. The trio not only gave way to some fan favorite recreations but also created new memories for the team. We’re taking a look at the many highlights of the evening.

Expensive background dancers for Kim Seokjin

One of the biggest events of the night happened as J-Hope and Jungkook joined the stage as Jin’s backup dancers, letting the limelight shine on the oldest member of the team. Their performance came through during one of the most awaited performances, Super Tuna. What began as a fun track made during a fishing trip has become the epitome of hilarity in the world of BTS ARMY.

Dancing to the famous steps, Jin became the tuna they caught and jumped in the arms of his ‘pricey dancers’ who were called in especially for the day. Impressively, Jin did the whole Super Tuna performance dressed as J-Hope from his Jack in the Box era, with a black clown hat on him the entire time. We expect him to come dressed as Jungkook in his Seven era tomorrow!

Giggles galore featuring BTS

The three mischief-lovers were at it again as even while being dressed in outfits that cost more than our rent, they began a sneaky water splash party on the stage. Running around and laughing till their breath ran dry, the trio had the time of their lives, but did not miss singing any lyrics in complete tune.

Standing Next to You and Killin’ It Girl

Jungkook and J-Hope had more tricks up their sleeves as they individually performed their viral solo tracks, Standing Next to You and Killin’ It Girl, respectively. Having the opportunity to witness their insanely amazing performances after months, they made each moment worthwhile with live singing and dancing.

More group performances

Super Tuna wasn’t the end of it; towards the latter half of the concert, Jungkook and J-Hope performed more group songs with Jin, including IDOL, So What, and My Universe, proving that nothing can beat the BTS members getting together and combining their talents on stage. Finally, it was time for their actual unit track, Jamais Vu, which moved the fans. They had an absolute blast on the stage.

Hot air balloon thanks to Wootteo

Usually a scaredy cat, Jin managed to get into a hot air balloon ride over the thousands of fans that stood in the audience for him. As the BTS ARMY Bombs glinted, he spoke about being very worried about how high up he was, but since he wanted to do something different, he decided to hop into the Wootteo balloon. One of his most famous songs, Moon played in the background as he asked the fans to wave at him.

Jin managed to sing some more popular demands, including The Truth Untold and Awake,

