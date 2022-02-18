Jin Goo gets trapped in between Lee Won Geun and Ha Do Kwon’s web of illusions in ‘A Superior Day’ posters

OCN's new drama 'A Superior Day', which will be aired for the first time on March 13, is a series in which the most ordinary man lives next door to save his kidnapped daughter. It depicts a 24-hour runaway thriller in which only the most superior survive, who must kill a killer. Previously, a number of contents were released, including the main poster showing the relationship between Lee Ho Cheol (Jin Goo), Bae Ta Jin (Ha Do Kwon), and Kwon Si Woo (Lee Won Geun), raising interest in the broadcast. It is attracting attention once again.

First of all, Lee Ho Cheol, Bae Tae Jin, and Kwon Si Woo standing side by side stand out. In particular, Lee Ho Cheol , who has to find a serial killer and retrieve his kidnapped daughter within 24 hours, stares only at the front like a person who only runs ahead, feeling the fighting spirit that seems to kick out of this place at any moment. On the other hand, Bae Ta Jin and Kwon Si Woo's eyes, looking at him from both sides, are raising the strange tension.

In addition, the orange mood, which resembles the dawn, makes people curious about the time zone the three of them are currently passing through. Are they standing at the end of the given 24 hours now? If so, what makes us infer how the end of the match they risked for life would have been decided.

In addition, the webtoon special poster that was released together is similar to the real thing, such as the structure of three people standing side by side, and the gaze of Bae Tae Jin and Kwon Si Woo looking at Lee Ho Cheol, but with a strangely different atmosphere. Above all else, in the poster above, Lee Ho Cheol, who looked only close to the explosion just before the explosion, is smiling, raising curiosity about the contrasting temperature difference between the two posters.

