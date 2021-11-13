Jin Goo, Ha Do Kwon & Lee Won Geun to feature in new OCN drama 'A Superior Day'

On November 12, OCN announced that Jin Goo, Ha Do Kwon, and Lee Won Geun were confirmed to appear in the upcoming drama 'A Superior Day'. Based on a webtoon of the same name, 'A Superior Day' is a thriller about an ordinary man who must kill the serial killer living next door to save his kidnapped daughter. The drama is slated to premiere sometime in the first half of 2022.

Jin Goo has been cast as Lee Ho Chul, a firefighter who has to rescue his kidnapped daughter. Ha Do Kwon has been cast in the role of Bae Tae Jin, a professional hitman who is chasing a serial killer. Finally, Lee Won Geun will be portraying the role of Kwon Si Woo, a serial killer who believes himself to be superior to everyone else in the world.

Actor Jin Goo is best known for the hit TV drama 'Descendants Of The Sun' opposite Kim Ji Won. Jin Goo has starred in various K-dramas including 'Entourage', 'Mr. Sunshine' and 'Legal High'. Fans might recognise actor Ha Do Kwon from the superhit makjang drama series 'The Penthouse'. He has starred in various notable dramas including 'Still 17', 'Doctor John', 'Hot Stove League', 'Memorist' and will be starring in 'Shooting Star' reuniting with his 'The Penthouse' co-stars Kim Young Dae and Yoon Jong Hoon.

Finally, Lee Won Geun recently starred in SBS' 'One The Woman' and has starred in dramas 'Moon Embracing The Sun', 'Cheer Up!', 'The Good Wife' and 'Jugglers'.

