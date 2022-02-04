Jin Goo merges with his webtoon self in new posters for OCN’s crime thriller drama ‘A Superior Day’

OCN's 'A Superior Day', which will be aired on March 13th, is the most ordinary man who has to kill the serial killer who lives next door to save his kidnapped daughter. It is a 24-hour runaway thriller in which only the most superior survive.

'A Superior Day', which had previously sparked significant curiosity through the first teaser, is raising expectations with a teaser poster that exudes the harsh atmosphere of a thriller this time. The released teaser poster contains the eyes of Jin Goo (Lee Ho Cheol), who is full of fear and life on the verge of a runaway through a large crack that crosses his face. At the same time, the broken clock surrounding him alludes to the situation of Lee Ho Cheol (played by Jin Goo) whose daily life is fragmented by being trapped in the bridle of '24 hours', stimulating the imagination of the future unfolding.

In addition, the copy phrase 'My daughter was kidnapped... I have to remember that guy's face’ maximizes the sense of reasoning of those who seem to be connected to the question "Who are you?" that Jin Goo posed in the first teaser.

On the other hand, the face of the main character in the drawing of the original webtoon, which can be seen through the cracks of the torn clock, shows off perfect synchronisation with Jin Goo, which adds to the interest. In addition, the gaze of Lee Ho Cheol in the webtoon poster that was released together is surprisingly similar to Jin Goo. This raises expectations for the character 'Lee Ho-cheol' in the original webtoon, which will be reborn through actor Jin Goo.

'A Superior Day', which conveys the precarious feeling on the verge of a runaway with just the teaser poster, is the third original webtoon drama presented by OCN after 'Strangers are Hell' and 'Wonderful Rumours'. Accordingly, we are looking forward to the 'superior day' that OCN, Jin Goo, Ha Do Kwon (Bae Tae Jin) and Lee Won Geun (Kwon Si Woo) will be acting together.

ALSO READ: Kim Ha Neul, Lee Hye Young and Kim Sung Ryung are fierce businesswomen in new ‘Kill Heel’ posters

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the posters? Let us know in the comments below.