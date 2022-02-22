Jin Goo works hard to find his beloved daughter in gripping teaser for ‘A Superior Day’; WATCH

OCN released a new teaser featuring Jin Goo, Ha Do Kwon and Lee Won Geun. Read ahead to know more.

The video arouses curiosity from the beginning with the figure of Lee Ho Cheol (Jin Goo) immersed in thought with Bae Tae Jin (Ha Do Kwon) fighting a prisoner in the prison. Lee Ho Cheol cannot forget the mysterious murderer who in the past wounded his eyes and escaped to such an extent that the request of 'even if he saw it, he didn't see it' is insignificant.

As if rebuking Lee Ho Cheol for remembering things he should not remember, an unprecedented situation occurs in which his daughter is kidnapped, a person tied in a dark place and collapsed on the floor, and a murder scene with red bloodstains. Lee Ho Cheol, who lost his daughter, who is more precious than his life, said, "I am the only one who knows his face." He did not hesitate to jump into a moving car and struggled, but he did not stop the runaway despite the voices encouraging him to run away.

And the suspicious behaviour of two leading suspects who may have kidnapped Lee Ho-cheol's daughter adds to the suspicion. Bae Tae Jin, who had a rough hand-to-hand battle with someone, stands in the dark apartment hallway and stares at the open front door. In addition, Kwon Si Woo (Lee Won Geun) leaves a question by saying, “If you want, I’ll show you how superior I am” with a lively gaze that shines brightly in the dark.

A Superior Day’ tells the story of Lee Ho Cheol, an ordinary guy who works as a firefighter. One day, when news about a serial killer was making headlines, Lee Ho Cheol receives a piece of information from a stranger informing him that the serial killer is his neighbour, Kwon Shi Woo. Unknown to Lee Ho Cheol, the stranger who gave him that information is a contract/hired killer, Bae Tae Jin, and Lee Ho Cheol suddenly finds himself trapped in a situation between the two.

The first episode will be out on March 13.

ALSO READ: ‘Reflection of You’ star Choi Won Young and more join BTOB’s Sungjae starrer drama ‘The Golden Spoon’

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :OCN

Share your comment ×