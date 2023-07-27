Jin in military: Nurse accused of leaving designated base to vaccinate BTS member found not guilty? Find out

Jin of BTS was vaccinated by a military nursing officer who was accused of leaving her designated base to see was cleared of the charges and the persecution was suspended. On July 20, the military prosecution against the army nursing officer was completed resulting in the nurse being found not guilty. The nursing officer was accused of embezzlement of medical supplies and leaving the base without asking for permission from the station head.

Nurse accused of leaving her base to vaccinate BTS' Jin found not guilty

On July 20, The Ministry of National Defense Prosecutor's Office in charge of the Military nursing officer announced the status of the investigation. The Lieutenant who allegedly left her designated base to see BTS' Jin was cleared of all charges due to lack of evidence. The prosecution had made two charges against the army nursing officer, the first one being embezzlement of medical supplies which she was found to be not guilty of. On the other hand, the second one was deserting her designated position without informing her head, in this case, the persecution was suspended. In the second case, it was found to be true that the army nursing officer informed her superior about the situation but the prosecution was suspended because she had not reported it to the base commander.

Military nursing officer's claim

The Nurse who was accused of seeing BTS' Jin before claimed to be not guilty of the charges and denied the accusations. The military nursing officer had denied the allegations including that she left to see Jin of BTS. She further explained the situation in detail by informing the prosecution that she had taken steps to help out the other division due to a lack of staff. According to the Lieutenant, her unit received a request regarding medical assistance from the neighboring unit as they were understaffed. She revealed the set target of vaccinating the soldier was 200 in one hour, 3 injections were given to each soldier at intervals of 15-20 seconds. On July 26, the Lieutenant informed a Korean media outlet that this issue was raised because malicious reports were made which did not bother checking facts before spreading rumors.

