Jin Ki Joo amid discussions to join Park Hae Jin in new fantasy romcom drama, 'From Now On, Showtime'

We may get to see Jin Ki Joo and Park Hae Jin in a new drama soon! On July 29, it was reported that Jin Ki Joo will be starring as the female lead in the upcoming drama 'From Now On, Showtime!' In response to the report, Jin Ki Joo’s agency FL ENT confirmed that the actress has received the offer and is positively reviewing it.

'From Now On, Showtime' will be portrayed as an ‘oriental fantasy rom-com’ and ‘ghost edition of Bad Guys’ with Cha Cha Woong fantasy rom-com about a magician and a female police officer. It was previously announced in May that Park Hae Jin will play the male lead Cha Cha Woong, a charming magician who also can see and manipulate ghosts. Jin Ki Joo has been offered the role of Go Seul Hae. She is a hot-blooded policewoman with supernatural powers. Go Seul Hae gets caught in a situation with Cha Cha Woong.

'From Now On, Showtime!' is penned by Ha Yoon Ah of 'Mystic Pop-Up Bar' fame and directed by Lee Hyung Min who has directed some of the top-rated K-dramas like 'Strong Woman Do Bong Soon,' and 'I’m Sorry, I Love You,' and more. It is scheduled to begin filming in September and premiere in the first half of 2022. If Jin Ki Joo accepts the role, it will be her first drama since 'Homemade Love Story' which ended earlier this year and Park Hae Jin's first since 'Kkondae Intern'.

