Jin Ki Joo and Kim Dong Wook time-travel to 1987 in new Run Into You trailer - What mystery awaits them?

On April 12, KBS2's upcoming drama ‘Run Into You’ unveiled its third teaser video, portraying other, more innocent, and human sides of Yoon Hae Joon (Kim Dong Wook) and Baek Yoon Young (Jin Ki Joo). The series is set to premiere on May 1.

The Plot of Run Into You

Kim Dong Wook and Jin Ki Joo are set to star in a new fantasy drama ‘Run Into You.’ The drama follows the story of two people who time-travel back to 1987 and find themselves in the midst of a mystery. Kim Dong Wook plays the role of Yoon Hae Joon, a detective who solves cases using his intelligence and wits. Jin Ki Joo plays the role of Baek Yoon Young, a woman who travels back in time to prevent a tragedy.

The Teaser Trailer

The teaser trailer for ‘Run Into You’ gives us a glimpse into the world of the drama. The trailer shows the two main characters in 1987, dressed in old countryside clothing, with the background music adding to the nostalgic feel. We see glimpses of a mystery that the characters are trying to solve, which leads them on an adventure. After an accident, Yoon Hae Joon and Baek Yoon Young go through time together in the released video. “This is amazing," says Baek Yoon Young, pointing to a time machine that is also an automobile that was crushed by the impact of the crash. Yoon Hae Joon, in surprise, turns at Baek Yoon Young and asks, "This is amazing?"

With their disguises, Yoon Hae Joon and Baek Yoon Young create a striking impression. The couple, disguised as a teacher and a student, confront Dong Sik (Choi Young Woo), who is suspicious of them. Viewers are eager to see if Yoon Hae Joon and Baek Yoon Young can track down the culprit without raising suspicions among the townspeople.

The bickering chemistry between Baek Yoon Young and Yoon Hae Joon can be seen at the end of the video. Yoon Hae Joon, with a mixture of fear and annoyance, says to Baek Yoon Young, "We have to be careful about using such words in case someone is listening." ‘Run Into You’ production team stated, "In the serious atmosphere of the drama, the innocence of the actors will capture the hearts of viewers, so we hope you feel comforted."

The Anticipation for the Drama

Fans of Kim Dong Wook and Jin Ki Joo are eagerly awaiting the release of ‘Run Into You.’ The teaser trailer has already sparked excitement, with fans praising the chemistry between the two leads and the intriguing plot. The drama is set to air in May, and fans can't wait to see how the story unfolds. As the chemistry between Kim Dong Wook and Jin Ki Joo unfolds more excitement among fans rises. The two actors have shown their talent and versatility in previous roles, and fans are anticipating great performances from them in this new drama.

