Jin Ki Joo and Park Hae Jin welcome viewers to the magical world of ‘Showtime Begins!’ in first teaser poster

On March 24th, the production team of MBC's new Saturday drama 'Showtime Begins!' The teaser poster that was released drew attention as it contained the appearance of the characters full of personality. In the centre, Park Hae Jin, who is making a chic and attractive hand gesture, and Jin Ki Joo, who is smiling with a good and charming smile, are contained.

Jung Jun Ho, who played the role of General Choi Geum, who has been protecting the Cha Cha Woong family for generations, made people wonder what kind of character he was by adding seriousness to his comical expression.

Jung Seok Yong, Ko Kyu Pil, and Park Seo Yeon, who appear as three ghosts, Cha Cha Woong, Choi Geum (Jung Jun Ho), and Go Seul Hye with humanistic expressions. Kim Hee Jae plays the role of Lee Yong Ryeol, the youngest policeman in the police force, raising expectations for the drama by showing off a contrasting charm like the main character in a pure cartoon.

Here, Jang Ha Eun, who plays the role of a young shaman, will also be acting alongside Kim Hee Jae, is looking forward to a new showtime romance with a clean and neat smile, representing youth.

‘Showtime Begins!’ follows the life of Cha Cha Woong, a popular if somewhat sardonic stage and TV magician with a taste for the spectacular. His tricks dazzle audiences, but little do most people know – he has a gang of secret helpers! However, these are no ordinary magician’s assistants: They are actually ghosts. But Cha Cha Woong is not afraid of beings from the spirit realm – in fact, he treats them as his employees...and they, in turn, believe him to be their ‘boss’.

‘Showtime Begins!' will premiere on April 23 at 8:40 pm.

