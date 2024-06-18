Jin Ki Joo gets confirmed as lead alongside Seo Kang Joon in new comedy action K-drama Undercover High School

Jin Ki Joo has been confirmed to join Seo Kang Joon in the upcoming action comedy K-drama titled Undercover High School (working title), which will be broadcasted by network MBC. The announcement was made on June 18, confirming Jin Ki Joo’s role as lead alongside Seo Kang Joon, who was previously confirmed for the drama.

Jin Ki Joo joins Seo Kang Joon for Undercover High School

Undercover High School is a comedy-action drama centered around a man who takes on the role of a high school student while concealing his identity as an agent of the National Intelligence Service (NIS). Throughout his undercover mission, he goes through the challenges of school life and forms strong bonds with his classmates. The series is written by Im Young Bin, known for their work in Bad Prosecutor.

Jin Ki Joo who is now confirmed for the series, will portray Oh Soo Ah in Undercover High School, taking on the role of a temporary Korean history teacher and the homeroom teacher for Jung Hae Sung (played by Seo Kang Joon), who is undercover as a student. Soo Ah is dedicated to her position at the prestigious Byeongmun High School, renowned for her strong principles and genuine care and concern for her students.

However, Oh Soo Ah is startled to find that Jung Hae Sung, a new student in her class, resembles her childhood first love, who left her with deep emotional scars. This uncanny similarity sets off a series of dramatic events in her school life.

The production team praised actress Jin Ki Joo for bringing an intellectual aura and vibrant energy to the role of Soo Ah, describing her as perfectly suited for the character. They themselves anticipate her interactions with the undercover student Hae Sung to bring both unpredictable comedy and romance to this upcoming series. The team is enthusiastic about the show's potential. Undercover High School is slated to air on MBC as a Friday-Saturday drama in 2025.

More about Jin Ki Joo

Jin Ki Joo is a beloved rising South Korean actress who achieved her breakthrough success in 2018 with her first lead role in the television series Come and Hug Me. Before this, she gained recognition for her roles in the acclaimed series Misty and the film Little Forest in the same year.

She is celebrated for her acting performances in dramas such as The Secret Life of My Secretary, From Now On, Showtime!, and My Perfect Stranger.

