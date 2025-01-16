Jin Ki Joo in talks to join Kim Mu Yeol in upcoming webtoon-based drama Get Schooled by Juvenile Justice director

Jin Ki Joo is all set for her next role. As per the latest updates, she has been cast in the upcoming drama Get Schooled. She will likely be seen acting alongside Kim Mu Yeol, who will lead the drama. Initially, Kim Nam Gil was reported to have received an offer, but he declined.

On January 16, K-media outlet JTBC News reported that Jin Ki Joon has received a casting offer for Get Schooled. An industry insider affirmed the news, although it is yet to be confirmed officially.

She will likely play the role of Han Rim. She is the supervisor at the Educational Rights Protection Agency, dispatched from Hanlim Gymnasium. She is a trainer at the gym and known for his strong personality. Excitement runs high to Jin Ki Joo's transformation in the drama.

Previously, it was reported that Kim Nam Gil will take on the lead role in Get Schooled. However, after he declined, it went to Kim Mu Yeol. He will star as Na Hwa Jin, a member of a teachers' rights protection organization. The upcoming drama is based on a Naver webtoon of the same name by author Yongtaek Chae and illustrator Garam Han. When it was first released, there was a massive controversy. The author was criticized for portraying racism, supporting corporal punishment, and not properly handling women's rights issues.

Advertisement

Following the outrage, Get Schooled's release was even canceled in North America. So there's much curiosity around whether the drama will manage to adapt the story without leaning into the controversial elements.

It will follow the tale of a society where teachers have lost their authority due to the increasingly rebellious students. As chaos ensues, Na Hwas Jin steps in, introducing a new plan to guide the pupils back to the right path.

Director Hong Jong Chan, known for Juvenile Justice, and Mr. Plankton, is in charge of Get Schooled.

ALSO READ: Confirmed: Lee Sang Yi and Woo Do Hwan to reprise boxer roles in Bloodhounds season 2; Rain joins as rival