From Jin in Mr Queen to Jungkook in 18 Again; Reimagining BTS members as K drama leading men

BTS members have proven their versatility as actors in the BTS world game, in this article, we re-imagine some of our favourite K-drama leading men with BTS members in them.

It is an understatement to say that BTS members are multi-talented! Vocalists, Rappers, Performers, Idols, Ambassadors, and Variety Kings, BTS can do everything. ARMY are privy to BTS members' various talents and are in awe of how can seven men accommodate so much talent in themselves! BTS members are truly special, but there is another department where BTS members have an abundance of talent, but unfortunately not enough experience, yes, we are talking about acting!

We have seen glimpses of Bangtan's hidden acting prowess in Run BTS or when they are goofing around. We saw a spark in the BTS World game, where BTS members played various roles in an alternate Bangtan universe. ARMYs were left stunned with BTS's amazing acting talent and that makes us wonder if we can re-imagine BTS members as K-drama leading men. Read on to find out.

1. RM - Signal

Namjoon played the role of a detective in the BTS World game, and honestly, if we have to consider that, he will certainly make a swoon-worthy detective. In Signal, I would like to cast him as Park Hae Young, a criminal profiler who finds the falsely accused criminal's walkie-talkie by accident and uses it to solve cold cases. Namjoon's intellect and sharp sense of understanding make him an ideal candidate for the role.

2. Jin - Mr Queen

tvN's charming gender-bender Sageuk drama would be a perfect fit for our worldwide handsome Jin! I would like to cast him as the reigning monarch, King Cheoljong who is a gentle and easy-going person, much like Jin. However, King Cheoljong has a dark and mysterious side to him, and knowing Jin's effortless acting talent, he will pull it off like a pro!

3. Suga - Moon Embracing The Sun

This wasn't the easiest casting, but Suga essayed the role of a power-hungry king in his blockbuster music video, Daechwita, which made me realise that Suga has the perfect qualities to be a ruling monarch! I would like to cast Suga as the Crown Prince and King Lee Hwon from Moon Embracing The Sun would be a perfect fit for the talented rapper. Intelligent and kind, he is devoted to his one true love and remains so, even after she is no more. Only Yoongi can essay such an emotionally strong and layered character.

4. J-Hope - When The Camellia Blooms

Hobi's personal favourite drama, I believe him to be the perfect candidate to essay the role of Hwang Yong Sik. Hwang Yong Sik is a principled police officer who vows to protect and be there for his love, Oh Dong Baek. Mature, self-assured, and confident, Hobi can play the role with perfection, just like how he takes up his role in Bangtan.

5. Jimin - Navillera

Song Kang's newest drama is all set to air tomorrow on tvN and Netflix, is based on the eponymous webtoon. Navillera means like a butterfly, is a story of Lee Chae Rok, who becomes interested in learning ballet, after his mother's unfortunate demise, who coincidentally, was a ballet dancer herself! It is no secret that Jimin is one of the finest dancers in the K-pop industry and possesses the natural grace, finesse, and charisma required for such a role.

6. Taehyung - Strong Girl Bong Soon

Taehyung impressed audiences with his short and sweet role as Hansung in Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth and now, I wish to see him in a full-fledged role. Taehyung would be perfect as the charismatic and funny Ahn Min Hyuk in the drama. He is the CEO of a gaming company, who unlike other CEOs isn't stiff and unapproachable, he is rather funny, intelligent, and endearing. Also, the super cute 'Min Min and Bong Bong' aegyo is just unforgettable!

7. Jungkook - 18 Again

One of Lee Do Hyun's finest performances, Hong Dae Young is a troubled, jobless adult on the brink of a divorce. All he wishes for is to become 18 Again, and voila, he is 18 Again! Lee Do Hyun essays the younger version of the character, who is an aspiring basketball champ! He is athletic, compassionate, and driven, very much like Jungkook. I believe Jungkook has the talent and desirability to play such a complex and heartfelt role.

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: An Indian fan REVEALS how BTS' Jin transformed her into an optimistic, jolly & philosophical girl

Do you like our list? Which BTS member you will cast in a K-drama? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×