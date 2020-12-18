Jin REVEALS how artists approached BTS and spoke about ARMY's passionate love for them at Grammys 2020

During a recent segment, BTS spoke about the different milestones in their music career including their first-ever performance at Grammys 2020 with Lil Nas X for Old Town Road.

BTS and Grammys' trajectory over the past few years has been like a sweet symphony. At Grammys 2019, the septet presented an award, at Grammys 2020, the Bangtan Boys joined Lil Nas X for his Old Town Road special stage and now, at Grammys 2021, the South Korean boy group will go as nominees and probably even have their own stage. For the unversed, BTS recently made history when it was revealed that their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Dynamite was nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category at the upcoming Grammys.

During a segment with Vanity Fair, BTS broke down their music career reliving the milestones achieved over the years. Amongst the talking points was their performance at Grammys this year. J-Hope noted how there was some talk about how BTS were the first Korean artists to ever perform at the prestigious award show. "It was really fun. This opportunity happened thanks to our fans and it brought a lot of attention to us. A lot of different artists came up to us to say hi. And said, 'Wow, your fans are so passionate. How do you do it,'" Jin recalled.

"A lot of people approached us and connected with us because of our fans. We experienced a lot of that at the Grammys so it was fascinating. So, we're really thankful and we had a lot of fun," Jin concluded.

No one can love anyone the way BTS and ARMY adore each other!

