Jin Seon Kyu joins Jeon Do Yeon and Kim Go Eun for upcoming thriller The Price of Confession

The Price of Confession is a much-awaited thriller mystery which will be starring Jeon Do Yeon, Kim Go Eun and Park Hae Soo. Extreme Job and Through the Darkness actor Jin Seon Kyu was confirmed to be a part of the cast. The actor made his debut in 2010 with the drama Road Number One. He has appeared in various hits including Kingdom, Alienoid: Return to the Future and many more.

Through the Darkness' Jin Seon Kyu to star in The Price of Confession

On June 7, it was confirmed that Jin Seon Kyu would be appearing in the upcoming drama The Price of Confession along with Jeon Do Yeon, Kim Go Eun and Park Hae Soo. The actor would be taking on the role of Jang Jeong Gu, who was a former boxer but now works as a lawyer. He is hired by a defendant who would be played by Jeon Do Yeon.

More about The Price of Confessions

According to reports, Jeon Do Yeon, Kim Go Eun, Park Hae Soo and Jin Seon Kyu will be taking on the main roles in The Price of Confession. The story revolves around an art teacher Ahn Yoon Soo who appreciates the small happiness in life but those are crushed after a sudden incident. Mo Eun is a mysterious woman and is disliked by most people due to her unsociable tendencies. She helps Ahn Yoon Soo see things differently. Park Hae Soo is a prosecutor who tries to solve the case Ahn Yoon Soo and Mo Eun get involved in.

Advertisement

The drama is being directed by Lee Jong Hyo who is known for Crash Landing on You, Doona, Romance is a Bonus Book, and more. Kwon Jong Kwon is working on the screenplay. He has previously written Proof of Innocence and Sad Movie.

ALSO READ: Marry My Husband’s Na In Woo to bid farewell to variety show 2 days and 1 Night for focusing on acting; Report