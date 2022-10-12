Jin Sun Kyu joins Kim Sejeong, Jo Byung Gyu starrer ‘The Uncanny Counter 2’ as a villain

On October 11th, a South Korean media outlet confirmed Jin Sun Kyu will appear in Season 2 of 'The Uncanny Counter'. The schedule has also been confirmed. This time, it is scheduled to be aired on tvN by changing the channel, but the specific time has not been decided yet.

The Uncanny Counter Season 1:

'The Uncanny Counter', which ended in January last year, has the title of highest viewership rating among all-time OCN originals. In the final episode, it recorded an average of 11% and a maximum of 11.9% (based on the Nielsen Korea paid platform nationwide), rewriting the history of OCN viewer ratings.

The drama follows a group of people called "Counter." Their purpose is to hunt down evil spirits and they each have their own special abilities. The group disguises themselves as employees at a noodle restaurant. So Mun (Jo Byung Gyu) is a high school student and he is the youngest member of "Counter." His special ability is his physical strength. As a child, he was involved in a suspicious car accident. His parents died in the accident and he was left with a limp in his left leg.

The Uncanny Counter Season 2:

As a result, the production of season 2 was decided early and preparations began. The first script reading will be held in October and filming will begin next month. Season 2 is expected to include Korean counters working together with overseas counters against new enemies. Actors Jo Byung Gyu, Yoo Jun Sang, Yeom Hye Ran, Kim Sejeong, and other original members will appear in Season 2 of 'The Uncanny Counter'. Here, Jin Sun Gyu is newly added to show synergy. Jin Sun Kyu is a South Korean actor. He is best known for his roles on the big screen, such as ‘The Outlaws’ (2017) and ‘Extreme Job’ (2019). He won Best Supporting Actor award at the 38th Blue Dragon Film Awards in 2017 for his performance in the film ‘The Outlaws’.

