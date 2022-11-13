Jin to enlist before his birthday? BTS member hints at possible military training location and date

BTS member Jin was the second to officially make his solo debut on October 28 following member J-Hope. Just ahead of his song’s release, the star teased the single album at the Busan concert where BTS performed live in front of thousands of fans and Jin announced his upcoming promotions. Soon after, it was also revealed that Jin will be enlisting for the mandatory military service in the Republic Of Korea Army as well as the rest of the BTS members. Later it was reported that Jin has applied for the cancellation of his notice that had delayed his enlistment initially.

Jin’s comment

As the BTS member dropped multiple contents to promote his single album The Astronaut, he also returned from Argentina where he performed with Coldplay at the Buenos Aires concert and that’s when the initial reports of cancellation of his delaying notice were made. On November 12, he took to Weverse to interact with fans and replied to one who asked if he was excited for his birthday next month. Jin will turn 30 on December 4 and responded to the user with “No.. I got [to be at] the front line”.