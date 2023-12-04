Jin turns 31: From The Astronaut to Epiphany and more; pick your favorite song by BTS singer

BTS’ Jin turned 31 today! The cherished singer is presently fulfilling military service, yet his extensive music catalog serves as a poignant reminder for fans of his enduring talent. The artist has consistently used his solo music as a platform to openly share his emotions, never hesitating to convey positive messages to the world.

BTS' Jin stands out as one of the best vocalists in the K-pop industry, effortlessly delivering incredible high notes and showcasing an elegant falsetto with remarkable finesse. His solo performances, in particular, highlight his ability to infuse emotions into his voice, creating a perfect blend.

Over the years, the singer has showcased an impressive range across various songs. Whether it's a solo endeavor or a group track, Jin consistently injects his unique touch. Ultimately, he never fails to captivate listeners. Be it the silly Super Tuna or heartfelt Epiphany, Jin’s music always shines through as one-of-a-kind.

Jin's most recent solo achievement comes in the form of his latest single, The Astronaut, where he collaborates with Coldplay as a writer and composer on the track. This heartfelt rock piece debuted at No. 51 on the Hot 100 dated Nov. 12, 2022, marking his first credited solo entry. Notably, it also secured the top-selling position for the week, claiming No. 1 on the Digital Song Sales and World Digital Song Sales charts.

The singer has consistently shone through in all of his solo endeavors, offering exceptional music completed with profound and meaningful lyrics for the world to embrace. While he celebrates his birthday in the military, fans can commemorate him by streaming his top solo songs and selecting their personal favorites from the poll below-

