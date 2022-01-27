Jin & V make history on the Billboard charts; BTS’ ‘Film Out’ & ‘Lights’ receive RIAJ platinum certifications

Billboard announced its list of Top 10 Hot Trending Songs powered by Twitter, and BTS’ Jin has made history with his track, ‘Yours’! On the chart dated January 29, the BTS member ranked at number 10 on the chart, making a new record as the only K-Pop soloist to enter the chart for a total of 11 weeks. With this, ‘Yours’ also extends its record as the longest-running Korean solo song on the list. Meanwhile, BTS’ hit song ‘Butter’ is also continuing its reign in the Top 10, at number 2.

Meanwhile, fellow BTS member V has also made history on the Billboard charts! V’s OST ‘Christmas Tree’ for the hit series ‘Our Beloved Summer’ has ranked 97 on Billboard’s Global (excluding the US) Chart for the week of January 29. The song had ranked 92 on last week’s chart, making this week’s entry the third consecutive week that ‘Christmas Tree’ is charting on the list. With this, BTS’ V extends his own record for the only Korean male solo artist to enter the Top 100 of the chart consecutively.

Additionally, BIGHIT MUSIC also announced on January 27 that two of BTS’ Japanese songs, ‘Film Out’ and ‘Lights’ have now been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ). While ‘Film Out’ was the lead track of BTS’ Japanese album ‘BTS, THE BEST’ released in June 2021, ‘Lights’ was released in July 2021. Further, BTS’ Japanese version of their single ‘Spring Day’, released in 2017, has also been certified gold.

With these latest additions, the group now has a total of eight tracks with platinum certifications, including ‘Permission To Dance’, ‘Butter’, ‘Dynamite’, ‘Boy With Luv’, Stay Gold’, and ‘DNA’.

