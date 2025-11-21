Jin was impressed with BTS members’ artistry, felt that they were ‘remarkable’ while working on new album

BTS is gearing up for the release of their new album in spring 2026. The members all jetted off to Los Angeles, where they stayed under the same roof after many years, and while the rest of them were able to work on new music together, Jin was selling out arenas as a part of the RUNSEOKJIN_EP TOUR. Later, when he joined them back for a few weeks together, it seems that the singer had a blast and was once again reminded of their musical skills.

Jin gets blown away by fellow BTS members’ musical ability

Speaking to the Spur magazine, the singer revealed his shock over the results of the new music that they had managed to create in such a short time. “While the members were working on producing the new songs in America, I joined them a little later because of my solo tour. Listening to the songs they had created during the time I was away, I was deeply moved by their level of completion and artistic quality. When I reunited with the members and heard their music, I once again strongly felt, ‘These people are truly remarkable.’”

The BTS reunion has long been the center of attention for many who have been waiting for them to come back and take over the K-pop music scene. Slowly and surely, the seven members of the team have been seen preparing for the new album set to be released around March 2026. They recently wrapped up the recording for their album and were known to have begun revising some necessary parts.

Meanwhile, Jin recently announced the release of RUNSEOKJIN_EP TOUR THE MOVIE in global theaters, screening December 27 onwards. It will capture the release of his solo albums and his embarking on a global tour across 10 cities and 20 performances, where he challenged the fans for a lot of fun.

ALSO READ: WINNER’s Seungyoon says ‘thankful for BTS’ Jin’ recalling close bond during military: ‘He contacted me first’