Jini's Lamp finds home: Glimpse inside BTS’ Jin’s solo venture with celeb chef Baek Jong Won; PICS

BTS’ Jin has started a personal and exciting new venture outside of music. He is joining forces with Baek Jong Won, the renowned culinary expert and judge from the hit reality TV series Culinary Class Wars. Together, they are launching a traditional distilled liquor brand through a cooperative they have co-founded called Jini’s Lamp. New images of the physical store have been released, showcasing the new business.

On December 13, 2024, new images of BTS’ Jin’s new venture, Jini’s Lamp, were circulating on social media platforms. The image shows the exterior of a red brick building with a modern, minimalistic design. It features neatly stacked barrels labeled Jini’s Island and their respective types. The ground level includes a storefront with large glass windows showcasing an interior counter area. The text ‘WHERE SMILES BEGIN’ is written on the glass.

Recently, he co-founded a company, Yesan Doga, under which a distilled liquor called IGIN will be launched later this month. To bring this vision to life, Jin and Baek Jong Won founded the agricultural corporation Jini’s Lamp in December 2022 in Yesan. Jini’s Lamp manages the production of the liquor, while Yesan Doga, a subsidiary of The Born Korea, handles its distribution.

This venture marks Jin’s first step into personal business as a BTS member, showcasing his passion for traditional Korean liquor. In 2022, he appeared on the BTS YouTube show Drunken Truth, where he collaborated with traditional liquor master Park Rok Dam to sample and promote Korean spirits. Park Rok Dam, often referred to as ‘The Godfather of Korean Traditional Liquor,’ will be serving as an advisor to enhance product development and quality.

Jin recently released his highly anticipated solo debut album, Happy, on November 15, 2024. The record features a total of six tracks: Running Wild, I’ll Be There, Another Level, Until It Reaches You, Heart on the Window, and In Yearning/Longing. Notably, Heart on the Window is a collaborative track with Wendy of Red Velvet. Showcasing his artistic flair, Jin also designed the album cover for Happy himself, adding a personal touch to the project.

Jin originally debuted as a K-pop idol in 2013 as a member of the globally renowned group BTS, alongside RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jungkook, and Jimin. The artist first stepped into the solo music scene in 2022 with the release of his single The Astronaut. After completing his mandatory military service on June 13, 2024, Jin made his first public appearance during FESTA 2024 to celebrate BTS' 11th anniversary.

