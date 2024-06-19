Jinny’s Kitchen 2 highlight trailer, poster: Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Go Min Si and more take turns becoming head chef

Jinny’s Kitchen won hearts with its fun-filled first season and it is returning with a second season soon. Ahead of its premiere in a few days, Jinny’s Kitchen has dropped a brand-new poster and a gripping highlight trailer.

Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Go Min Si and more will take turns to become head chef in Jinny’s Kitchen 2

On June 19, 2024, Jinny’s Kitchen 2 unveiled a new poster and a highlight trailer adding to the anticipation for the new season. The trailer sets for new surprises in Jinny’s Kitchen 2 as this time around every cast member will be given the chance to be head chef for a day.

The highlight trailer begins with Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Lee Seo Jin, Go Min Si, and Jung Yu Mi discussing the new concept of customer satisfaction is king. The scene then shifts to the team opening the first Korean restaurant in Iceland. The new rule is then given that the head chef will change every day.

The trailer then moves on to show Choi Woo Shik, Park Seo Joon, and all of them as head chefs pointing out their way of doing things and their main qualities.

Choi Woo Shik gets nervous in an adorable way, whereas Jung Yu Mi is resilient and fast in her ways being one with a long experience. Park Seo Joon is the workaholic kind of chef as he works a lot without rest whereas Go Min Si, the intern, is quick in learning and gets praise from everyone.

Lee Seo Jin, the champion of Kkuri Gomtang (Korean authentic beef bone soup) works tirelessly to serve it. He is depicted as a strong boss who is soft in his own way.

Watch Jinny’s Kitchen highlight trailer here:

Jinny’s Kitchen unveils new poster

Jinny’s Kitchen has unveiled a new poster featuring the whole team of Seojin Ttukbaegi. In the poster, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Go Min Si, and Jung Yu Mi are all sitting at a table in the restaurant while Lee Seo Jin stands behind them fulfilling his boss' aura.

Jinny’s Kitchen will premiere on June 28, 2024, at 8: 40 PM KST (5:10 PM IST) on tvN in South Korea and Amazon Prime for international fans.

