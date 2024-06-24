Jinny’s Kitchen 2 teaser: Park Seo Joon, Choi Wook Shik and more react to Go Min Si filling in for BTS’ V as new intern; watch

Jinny’s Kitchen, after entertaining fans with an intriguing setup in the first season, is returning with a second season this month. Jinny’s Kitchen 2 is bringing the entire old cast back except for BTS’ V as he is currently enlisted in the military.

Ahead of its premiere, Jinny’s Kitchen 2 has dropped a new teaser featuring Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, and more reacting to Go Min Si joining the team as the new intern in place of BTS’ V.

Jinny’s Kitchen 2 unveils new teaser ft Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, and more

Jinny’s Kitchen 2, ahead of its premiere on June 28, 2024, has unveiled a new teaser featuring Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Lee Seo Jin, and Jung Yu Mi reacting to the revelation of Go Min Si filling in for BTS’ V as the new intern.

The teaser shows Jinny’s Kitchen’s team warmly welcoming Go Min Si with smiles on their faces.

Watch Jinny’s Kitchen 2 new teaser here:

In other news, Jinny’s Kitchen 2 has also unveiled a new poster for the variety show. The poster reveals the newly promoted roles of the team Park Seo Jin as director, Jung Yu Mi as managing director, Choi Woo Shik as assistant director Lee Seo Jin remains the CEO and Go Min Si takes the newbie intern’s place.

Meanwhile, Jinny's Kitchen 2 will premiere on tvN and TVING on June 28 at 8:40 PM KST (5:10 PM IST). Jinny’s Kitchen 2 will be available for streaming on Prime Video internationally.

Advertisement

Know more about Park Seo Joon

Park Seo Joon is one of the top South Korean actors at the moment and has been known to leave a great mark in the industry. He is best known for his hit K-dramas A Witch’s Love, Kill Me, Heal Me, She Was Pretty, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, Fight For My Way, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Itaewon Class, and Gyeongseong Creature.

Recently, he made his Hollywood debut in the Marvel movie The Marvels as Prince Yan of Aladna.

ALSO READ: Jinny’s Kitchen 2 highlight trailer, poster: Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Go Min Si and more take turns becoming head chef