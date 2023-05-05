Jinny’s Kitchen Director’s Cut Episode Review: BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik and more bid goodbye

In the last episode to be aired on May 5th, CEO Lee Seo Jin, director Jung Yumi, general manager Park Seo Joon, intern Choi Woo Shik, and BTS’ V (Kim Taehyung) gathered in Korea, a long time after the business in Bacalar, Mexico is closed. The employees plan to provide fun by delivering honest answers and behind-the-scenes stories to viewers' questions.

Lee Seo Jin and BTS’ V:

Various questions such as the reason why the business started at 2:00 PM and the reason why the food was made with raw vegetable kimbap are pouring in, drawing attention to what answers the executives and employees would have given. Among them, Lee Seo Jin, who twitched his lips as he listened to V's answer during the time to listen to his thoughts on who suffered more between the front kitchen and the back kitchen, said with a happy expression, "All staff worked well.”

Park Seo Joon:

In addition, when asked if Lee Seo Jin still thinks Park Seo Joon can run the restaurant next time, who took first place in the employee evaluation, he said, "The person who will lead is Seo Joon." When the production team mentioned Jung Yumi, who dedicated her youth, she said that Jung Yumi reacted violently, "I gave 6 years to this", causing laughter. In addition, on this day's broadcast, they played ‘yutnori’ to win the prizes prepared by Lee Seo Jin and the production team doubled the joy. Lee Seo Jin and Jung Yumi are divided into executive teams, and Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, and V are divided into employee teams to continue a tense game of ‘yutnori’ so they can win the fun prizes.

BTS’ V:

PD Na Young Seok mentioned employee evaluation. He asked V, "When the boss evaluated the staff, he said you were slow, but the fans said, '"Actually, that's really fast', but what do you think?" V made everyone laugh when he honestly confessed, "I couldn't accept being slow." Then, he explained, "When I saw the episode, it was really fast. I think it looked slow because the shredding had to be done by hand."

