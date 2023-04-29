Jinny’s Kitchen Ep 10 Review: BTS’ V participates in Run BTS challenge; Team says goodbye to the restaurant

According to Nielsen Korea on April 29th, an audience rating research company, the tvN entertainment program 'Jinny’s Kitchen',' which was broadcast on the 28th, had an average rating of 9.6%, a maximum of 11.6% for households in the metropolitan area, and an average of 7.9% for households nationwide, the highest recorded at 9.7%.

Last episode:

On this day, the last business in Bacalar, Mexico ended. President Lee Seo Jin smiled broadly, exceeding the sales target of 12,000 pesos. Previously, Jinny’s Kitchen had prepared a huge amount of ingredients for maximum sales of 12,000 pesos, but faced a crisis due to lower-than-expected visits from customers. In the meantime, starting with a group of six customers, they entered one after another and orders poured in. While the staff were busy, the teamwork of the kitchen team shined. Manager Park Seo Joon, who was in the back kitchen, appeared as a relief pitcher in the front kitchen to help director Jung Yumi, who had to make only seasoned chicken orders, two bowls of rice bowls, and two rows of gimbap, in charge of intern BTS’ V. Accordingly, Park Seo Joon created a warm feeling by cooking rice bowls. Park Seo Joon drew attention by working diligently, filling the refrigerator with water and marinating meat in Bulgogi seasoning, even during his spare time.

BTS’ V’s dance:

On the last day of the business, they took a group photo to commemorate the highest sales, and finished by hitting the slate together. In the cookie video that was released shortly afterward, V decorated the celebration stage alone as if he was excited about the successful completion of the snack bar business. After exclaiming out loud, “It is my dream to be a singer, teacher,” he warmed up briefly and started dancing to BTS’ ‘Run BTS.’ V cheered many people by showing a performance so intense that his hat was taken off. The members, including Lee Seo Jin, president of Jinny’s Kitchen, couldn't help but admire V's performance from behind.

