Jinny’s Kitchen Ep 7 Highlights: BTS' V is a multi-functional chef, but Choi Woo Shik takes away the bonus

tvN's entertainment program Jinny's Kitchen, which is broadcast every Friday, shows the process of Lee Seo Jin, who was promoted from director of 'Youn's Kitchen' in the past to president, opening a small snack bar abroad and running the store. In this episode of Jinny's Kitchen, Lee Seo Jin and the rest of the team experienced a remarkable surge in their company's revenue. The restaurant was fully packed, with a continuous stream of customers arriving every minute, leaving hardly any vacant seats for the eager waiting patrons.

The restaurant was bustling with activity, and the team was able to meet their daily revenue target of 10,000 pesos. Lee Seo Jin noticed that his team members were exhausted and decided to close Jinny's Kitchen for the day, allowing them to take a well-deserved break. Consequently, the team members had the freedom to spend the next day doing whatever they pleased.

BTS’ V's endless quest to become a full-time chef

BTS' Kim Taehyung is the fried chicken king and it goes without saying that he aced it. He is seen working hand in hand with Park Seo Joon while trying to get approval from him and remove the intern tag from his name. Intern Kim a.k.a Kim Taehyun is an all-rounder in the kitchen from frying chicken to making ramyeons, he can do it all. Meanwhile, he is again seen enjoying ramyeon after work, showcasing his neverending love for ramyeon, however, he is okay but not okay.

Choi Woo Shik takes away the bonus

Even after joining the crew late, Choi Woo Shik is up to the mark with them. From being the best with customers to frying chicken fast, and the notable mention of his skills to make table space for the waiting customers. In this episode, he took the bonus, meanwhile, Intern Kim was sad but it can't come between the interns' friendship. We get to see a small skit between the interns encouraging each other.

The well-deserved break

On their free days, all workers slept in and relaxed. They chose to relocate because they were exhausted from the arduous labor they had to perform the day before. Lee Seo Jin and Jung Yumi were seen making food for everyone. As the day proceeds, all the workers go for a fun day out, they enjoy jet skiing. Lee Seo Jin added freshly extracted fruit juice to their offering the next day while they are ready to introduce a few new dishes while discontinuing a few old ones.

What can we look forward to in the upcoming episodes?

Because of being famous around the place now, they might see an aggressive amount of customers entering, there will be chaos and tension in the following episodes, and Lee Seo Jun's level of avarice is rising. How will the other members survive in such an environment?

