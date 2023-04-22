Jinny’s Kitchen Ep 9 Highlights: BTS’ V entertains Park Seo Joon and others; Lee Seo Jin talks about fashion

In tvN's 'Jinny's Kitchen', which aired on April 21st, the last business day of Lee Seo Jin, Jung Yumi, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, and BTS’ V was shown.

Jinny’s Kitchen:

Just before going to work, Lee Seo Jin boosted the morale of her employees by announcing that she "rented the whole restaurant in the evening." When she asked, "Are you wasting your money for 8 days?", he answered, "Personal money," drawing a more enthusiastic response.

The interns working hard:

Choi Woo Shik asked, "Can I order you something to drink?" and Lee Seo Jin dismissed it, saying, "You can't," showing off the chemistry between the president and the intern. Jung Yumi and V fought for the highest sales and trimmed vegetables. Surprised by V's skill in peeling carrots, Jung Yumi praised him, saying, "He has improved tremendously, as if he had been working with carrots for a while." V said, "I do it. It's amazing." When they had free time before opening, Jung Yumi and Park Seo Joon made snacks for the employees. Employees spent time quenching their hunger with Jung Yumi's fried tofu kimbap. Choi Woo Shik asked, "I prepared more energetically than ever before, but what if there are no guests?" Lee Seo Jin laughed and said, "It's over with a sigh." Choi Woo Shik added, "That would be the most fun."

BTS’ V dance:

When no customers came after opening, V created a fun atmosphere with his splendid dance skills. Jung Yumi was very satisfied with V's dance break and invited Lee Seo Jin to "buy him an ice cream." V said, "I wanted to become a singer" and laughed. Lee Seo Jin, who was enjoying V's dance, was embarrassed, saying, "It's not the time for us to play together like this, but it's a big deal." When there were no customers after 45 minutes, V said, "He said he was playing football with France and England." Qatar World Cup quarter finals were being held.

V the baby whisperer:

Eventually, the first customers came in an hour after opening. While preparing the menu, Choi Woo Shik was relaxing in the kitchen, and Park Seo Joon, who discovered it, pointed out that he was "relaxing so as not to look ugly" and laughed. One customer with a child came in and while the others were trying to play with the baby, it was BTS’ V who was able to make her smile and giggle at his antics, coining him as the ‘baby whisperer’ by fans.

