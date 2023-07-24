Jinny’s Kitchen featuring BTS’ V, Choi Woo Shik, and more becomes most watched show on Korean OTT platform

Korea's leading OTT platform TVING revealed the rankings of its most beloved programs for the first half of 2023. The recent success of BTS' V's first variety TV show performance, Jinny's Kitchen, has solidified his position as an all-rounder in the entertainment industry.

Jinny’s Kitchen’s remarkable accomplishment

Jinny's Kitchen, a delightful unscripted travel variety program, emerged as the most cherished entertainment show during this period. The show featured a unique premise, where Lee Seo Jin, Jung Yu Mi, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, and Taehyung ran a Korean snack bar in the picturesque town of Bacalar, Mexico. Audiences in South Korea could catch it on tvN and TVING, while international viewers enjoyed it on Amazon's global OTT Prime Video. Beyond TV ratings, Jinny's Kitchen also achieved remarkable success in various entertainment program rankings. It secured the top spot in the Brand Reputation Rankings for two consecutive months, outshining established variety show giants like I Live Alone and You Quiz on the Block.

PD Na Yeong Seok, the mastermind behind Jinny's Kitchen, lauded Taehyung's exceptional performance in a recent interview on Weverse. Despite not being a regular member of any show other than HYBE's proprietary content, Taehyung showcased his intelligence and adaptability. Within just a couple of days, he grasped the flow of the program and skillfully contributed to making it enjoyable for everyone. His hard work and unique charm resonated with the audience, reflected in the show's positive response and impressive ratings.

Taehyung’s achievements

Taehyung's individual popularity skyrocketed, leading the Non-Drama Search Issue Keywords chart released by Good Data Corporation. Additionally, he claimed the number one position in the popularity chart for Response Analysis on Content of the Internet (RACOI) entertainment casts, a testament to his immense influence and mentions by fans and viewers alike.

The impact of Jinny's Kitchen extended beyond borders, resonating with fans worldwide. Taehyung's international appeal shone through, as viewers from different countries embraced the show with equal enthusiasm. The global audience fell in love with the camaraderie among the cast members and the delightful exploration of Korean street food culture in a foreign land.

