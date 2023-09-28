Jinny’s Kitchen’s Lee Seo Jin ends contract with Hook Entertainment after 13 years

Korean actor and top star Lee Seo Jin is parting his ways with Hook Entertainment after 13 long years. This comes after, stars like Youn Yuh Jung and Lee Seung Gi ended their long-standing contract with the agency last year. On September 28, Hook Entertainment officially confirmed the news post issuing a formal statement for the same. In the statement, the agency mentioned the expiration of their exclusive contract with the Running Man actor due next month.

The Marriage Contract actor leaves Hook Entertainment

The statement reads “On September 30, 2023, our exclusive contract with the actor Lee Seo Jin will come to an end. Both parties have chosen not to extend the contract after a lot of deliberation and thought. We want to sincerely thank Lee Seo Jin for his commitment and hard work while working with Hook Entertainment. He has our best wishes for success in his future endeavors.” After making his acting debut in 1999, the Three Meals a Day actor joined Hook Entertainment in 2010.

Controversies surrounding Hook Entertainment

Leo Seo Jin's departure from the agency after 13 long years has once again sparked controversy concerning the agency. Prior to this in December 2022, singer-actor Lee Seung Gi sued the company claiming that they failed to give him any royalties for the sales of his digital songs. The legal case is still pending.

Following this, CEO Kwon Jin Young was facing a potential legal case after the National Police Agency's Serious Crime Investigation Division charged an arrest warrant against her. Later the warrant was rejected by the court. The primary accusation against CEO Kwon Ji Young was embezzlement, and there were rumors that he embezzled a substantial sum of 4 billion won from Hook's fund. It is important to note that these accusations are under investigation, and no decision has been made as of yet.

It still remains unclear whether the recent controversies have to do anything with Lee Seo Jin’s departure from the company. But with the loss of its two biggest performers in the previous year, his departure is a serious setback for Hook Entertainment.

Lee Seo Jin’s works

Veteran actor Lee Seo Jin has acted in K-dramas such as Times, Trap, Wonderful Days, Soul, Marriage Contract, Since We Met, Her House, and so on. Apart from this, he has also acted in movies like Ghost Taxi, I Love You, The Shameless, etc. The actor is yet to announce his new agency.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jinny's Kitchen's spin-off teaser: BTS' V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, and more get chaotic