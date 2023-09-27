Jinny's Kitchen's spin-off teaser: BTS' V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, and more get chaotic

The Spin-off Jinny's Kitchen dropped a teaser dropping hints at how things will get chaotic in the coming season. Jinny's Kitchen featuring BTS' V, Lee Seo Jin, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, and Jung Yu Mi is making a comeback with the spin-off named Visiting God of Communication: Jinny's Kitchen (literal title). Read on to know what the employees of the kitchen will bring to the table in the coming season.

Jinny's Kitchen spin-off teaser out

On September 27, the teaser of the spin-off of Jinny's Kitchen was dropped featuring the original cast including' V, Lee Seo Jin, Park Seo Joon, Jung Yu Mi, and Choi Woo Shik. The hysterical teaser has raised anticipation among fans who have enjoyed watching the show before. The teaser of Visiting God of Communication: Jinny's Kitchen (literal title) depicted a minor crisis faced by the board. Lee Seo Jin received a call from an anonymous figure who reported, "The boss is not interested in the employees anymore" Furthermore Na PD said that the team does not seem to communicate with each other well.

The crisis led the CEO of the restaurant Lee Seo Jin to call all the executives and employees an emergency meeting. Lee Seo Jin seemed to interrogate the team asking who reported that making the scene hilarious as Director Jung Yu Mi and Executive Director Park Seo Joon could not hold back their laughs. Meanwhile, Choi Woo Shik joined him as he also wished to know who it was. The teaser only got funnier as the team-building MT displayed everyone's skills. Interns Choi Woo Shik and BTS' V along with others are also immersed in the chaotic scene of the show. The show is set to air on October 12 at 8:40 p.m. KST on tvN.

About Jinny's Kitchen

Jinny's Kitchen, itself is a spin-off popular show Youn's Kitchen which had two seasons. Lee Seo Jin was promoted to the position of CEO along with Jung Yu Mi as the Director and Park Seo Joon as the Executive Director. Aired in 2022, Interns Choi Woo Shik and BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung were introduced through the show. Lee Seo Jin opened a Korean street food restaurant in Bacalar, Mexico to Korean cuisine to his customers.

