Jinxed at First Review: SNSD’s Seohyun & Na In Woo bring fantastical fun to the table; Tune in for Two?

KBS2’s ‘Jinxed at First’ premiered on June 15, with leads Seohyun and Na In Woo taking on a fantasy rom-com genre. The fresh pairing had already excited us on the release and with a first look at the drama, we can admit- they’re going to be fabulous. Based on a Kakao webtoon ‘Jinxui Yeonin’, the drama adaptation displays a promising path ahead.

SNSD member Seohyun acts as Lee Seulbi, a young girl taken captive along with her mother. Both are born with special abilities, continuing a line of a family’s females who can see people’s future. A CEO uses this ability to keep them hidden and rise on the financial and social charts of the country.

A pawn in a game they never wanted to play, the mother-daughter duo is desperate to grab any opportunity to escape the dire state of their life. Na In Woo as Gong Soo Gwang unintentionally ends up helping them and giving a taste of the outside world to Seulbi. Though captured again, she now wishes to stay by him. Gong Soo Gwang faces harsh consequences of his meeting with Seulbi, following which even dreaming of her acts as a misfortune to him.

7 years later, the two meet again and Gong Soo Gwang has changed his name to Go Myung Sung, a man with a case of very bad luck. That soon begins to change and he contemplates letting Seulbi stay in his life.

What we’re loving about this drama is its take on a very obvious tried and tested fantasy arc of being able to see the future. ‘Jinxed at First’ has brought the ‘princess locked away in a castle’ vibe to life as Seohyun perfectly portrays a lively, unaware but gifted young woman who wishes to see the world and is looking for her own prince aka Gong Soo Gwang. The fantasy bits are very fairytale-like where Na In Woo plays the role of an annoyed but good natured young man whose fate is about to change to the T.

Tune in for Two? If you like a touch of magic to your day and are ready to appreciate Seohyun’s versatile acting abilities, this can be your next pick.

