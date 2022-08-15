‘Jinxed At First’ star Na In Woo to lead new KBS fantasy romance drama ‘See You After Work’? Find Out

On August 12th, Na In Woo recently confirmed the KBS drama 'See You After Work' as his next drama. He will play the role of Han Sung Joon, CEO of Startup Air Balance and will show off the personality of a cute, pure-hearted man who is a perfectionist.

‘See You After Work', scheduled to be aired on KBS, is a romance drama about a woman who marries a dead man in a muddy field of misunderstandings, conspiracies, and crimes surrounding Seoul weddings, and a man who loves such a ghostly bride. Previously, Na In Woo began to draw attention last year as the male lead replacing Ji Soo in the KBS drama 'River of the Rising Moon' who was removed due to suspicions of 'school violence'. At that time, he joined the drama abruptly, but was well-received for his unconventional appearance and stable acting. At the end of that year, he won two awards at the 'KBS Acting Awards', Best New Actor Award and Best Couple Award.

Na In Woo joined the KBS representative weekend entertainment '1 Night 2 Days' season 4 earlier this year, and has continued a deep relationship with KBS until the drama 'Jinxed At First', which ended on August 4th. Na In Woo, who was reborn as the 'son of KBS', joined KBS once again with 'See You After Work'.

He also acted in ‘Mr. Queen’ as Kim Byeong In, who is the adopted son of Kim Jwa Geun, thus making him the Queen's (Shin Hye Sun) cousin. He is secretly in love with her. His tough character is different from other roles he has taken on and he did a great job here as well and we look forward to his latest drama!

