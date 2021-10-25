Jirisan Ep 1 & 2: Sky high ratings but criticism from the fans & fellow directors, should you watch?

Joo Ji Hoon is a newbie in the well-set ranger pack at Mount Jiri as Kang Hyun Jo. As soon as he enters, there’s a missing child case that he gets thrashed into. With the whole herd searching far and wide for an unreachable kid, his new partner Seo Yi Gang (Jun Ji Hyun), the top ranger in the team arrives with intuitions of her own.

As the team runs through the wide, scary, and unkempt mountain searching for any clues, an oncoming storm staggers their steps. The team is called back facing life-threatening danger in the pouring rain, but Kang Hyun Jo has seen something, his visions point to a specific mark and off he goes. Seo Yi Gang joins him on the search as the two face a downpour that can easily wash them off. In the end, a happy end awaits the search team as the boy is found.

Episode 1 broke the premiere ratings in tvN history and the drama was awaited by fans for a long time, but why did the ‘Beauty Inside’ director criticize the show? It was the apparent poor CG work done by the team of ‘Jirisan’ as the director claimed, causing the acting of the cast to be questioned. He shared an Instagram post calling out the same where fans commented about the mismatching OST that rang in the background of the show.

We held on for episode 2, where a now wheelchair-bound Seo Yi Gang had returned to her search unit in 2020 much to the surprise of everyone. Kang Hyun Jo is now hospitalised as the team remembers an almost fatal incident where the two had to be saved amidst a snowpour.

Another vision taking over Kang Hyun Jo’s mind, a new case unfolds in the year 2018. A young Seo Yi Gang remembers her own familial loss and new characters are introduced. A killer seems to be out to hunt and Kang Hyun Jo is trapped by a forest fraud. Injured and lost, Seo Yi Gang is his only hope who runs in with her immeasurable experience to save the day. The drama goes off on too many tangents.

Though scenic, the concerns of the viewers seem to make a point, as do the directors’. However, we await a promising turn in the coming days and look forward to the story of Seo Yi Gang and Kang Hyun Jo.

