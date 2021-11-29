Jirisan Ep 11 & 12: Is Oh Jung Se the culprit that Jun Ji Hyun and Joo Ji Hoon have been looking for?

The hunt for the murderer atop Mount Jiri is on. After speculating Jo Dae Jin, played by Sung Dong Il, who is the commander of the ranger team to be the killer, the latest episodes present a new side to the story of Kang Hyun Jo and Seo Yi Gang.

Jung Goo Yeong:

Played by the very talented Oh Jung Se, the character of Jung Goo Yeong lands on the radar of the rangers who are investigating the murders on ‘Jirisan’. His suspicious appearances at the murder sites and his connection to the bloodied yellow ribbons as well as the black gloves seems to have convinced them to be a prime suspect for the case.

The flood:

Episode 11 onwards 12, a flood situation opens up that also has Seo Yi Gang’s parents involved. In 1995 a group of people inside a rescue house got blown away with the rain water after a sudden rise in the levels. Everyone else inside the room wrote a will for their loved ones, except Seo Yi Gang’s parents. Often left wondering if her own stubbornness caused their death, Seo Yi Gang now comes face to face with a man who was with her parents on that day.

The gloved man:

In search for the murderer Seo Yi Gang ends up meeting a man who is now stuck on Mount Jiri with her. Connecting the dots, she also starts questioning him. After a safe rescue her mind is still not at ease when one of their own teammates lands in a fix trying to save a girl. There are hints of the return of the killer at the end as the infamous gloves are spotted once more.

