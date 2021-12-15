Jirisan Ep 15 & 16: Jun Ji Hyun & Joo Hi Joon’s hunt culminates with the most unexpected twist in the finale

At the end of last week’s episodes, the guns were all pointed at Corporal Kim who seemed to fit the glove of the murderer atop Jirisan. However, the finale had a different plan for the viewers who were now met with the possibility of someone else’s hands being bloodied.

Life support: Kang Hyun Jo’s family is hiking to the top of Mount Jirisan to view the scenery from the eyes of Hyun Jo. They decide to remove the life supporting mechanism that has kept him alive prompting Seo Yi Kang to work against time in order to locate the criminal. She takes her colleagues’ help and is misled to the next location.

The mole: Combing through all the residents of the village who were affected because of the plan to renovate the forest land and make way for electrical cars, the root cause of all the murders leads to a revenge plan. The killer is on the loose and plans to meet Corporal Kim. There is another death. Another merciless killing shell shocks Kang Hyun Jo who was fooled.

Black Bridge Village: A key aspect of the Black Bridge Village tragedy is revealed when the town head’s kid is brought to light. Kim Sol has grown up and joined the police force. His parents’ unfortunate death seems to have triggered his will to go on a killing spree as he hunts down everyone involved.

The snowstorm: Kim Sol’s attempt to stop Kang Hyun Jo and Seo Yi Gang from their investigation reveals the story of how the two ended up fighting for their lives. Following Seo Yi Gang’s slip on the mountain, she is in a vegetative state. Kim Sol is shown smashing a rock into Kang Hyun Jo’s head to deter him from seeking help.

The criminal: Kim Sol’s mother was killed in an accident when the fight with her neighbours turned hostile. His father turned crazy after witnessing the hard end of his bee-keeping occupation. Being an observer to everything, Kim Sol planned meticulous murders and is on the run after Seo Yi Gang’s confrontation.

The end: Seeing no way out of the mess, Kim Sol kidnaps Seo Yi Gang and aims to kill her when a boulder drops on him, signalling the mountain’s attempts to stop the murderer. On the other hand, Kang Hyun Jo’s life support gets removed, making Seo Yi Gang believe that he is dead. The drama comes to a close with her regaining her ability to walk as she returns to being a ranger and is joined by Kang Hyun Jo who is back in good health.

The lack of romance was a fresh change however ‘Jirisan’ seems to have missed the mark by a long shot as it failed to capture the viewers’ eyes and heart. The ‘happy end’ seemed to underscore the unsuccessful attempt at building a rapport with the characters and further added to the complaints of the underwhelming graphics. A good watch for its uniqueness, we suggest you rely on the critics for this one.

