Jirisan Ep 3 & 4: Here’s the 5 things we learned from Jun Ji Hyun & Joo Ji Hoon’s escapades

SPOILER ALERT

The dark pasts of Seo Yi Gang (Jun Ji Hyun) and Kang Hyun Jo (Joo Ji Hoon) are more than a mess when we get a closer look into them. After a highly rated first week, we awaited the return of this highly talked about drama about Mount Jiri. Here are the 5 notable things from this week’s episodes.

1. Seo Yi Gang’s raw wounds:

The story behind the death of her parents and how she herself decided to search for the missing people is unfolded in this episode. We are introduced to a nearby village’s grandmother who ends up dead on her venture to the Baektodol part of the mountain triggering her memories.

2. Kang Hyun Jo’s guilty conscience:

Another tale from the past is brought back when the new ranger encounters fellow comrades from the days he worked in the army. Now as a ranger, he must find a missing soldier whose footings are eerily similar to back when Kang Hyun Jo had to deal with something of the same manner and lost his most trusted friend. He still blames himself for the loss and wishes to save Private Ahn.

3. A murderer on the loose:

As the team brings back the lost soldier in 2018, Kang Hyun Jo’s flashes make him realize that the same attack was planned on his friend years ago. He joins the dots to come to the realisation that someone is killing people by poisoning them.

4. The mountain ghost:

As more and more sightings of the so-called ghost of the mountain are noticed by Seo Yi Gang while Kang Hyun Jo lies in a vegetative state in a hospital. Now in 2021, an injured man claims that he saw Kang Hyun Jo on Jirisan and suspicion arises if the murderer is within the team.

5. The hand:

A man’s hand with claw marks on them makes an appearance and causes the death of a civilian that trades in snakes’ poison. The ranger team chief takes the blame and resigns while Kang Hyun Jo is determined to find the real killer. Seo Yi Gang comes face to face with the man with claw marks and he makes a sinister expression.

Are you watching ‘Jirisan’ with us? Let us know below.