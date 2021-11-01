Jirisan Ep 3 & 4: Here’s the 5 things we learned from Jun Ji Hyun & Joo Ji Hoon’s escapades

by Ayushi Agrawal   |  Published on Nov 01, 2021 06:46 PM IST  |  4.4K
   
TV Series,Jun Ji Hyun,Joo Ji Hoon,Jirisan
'Jirisan' character poster : courtesy of tvN
Advertisement

SPOILER ALERT

 

The dark pasts of Seo Yi Gang (Jun Ji Hyun) and Kang Hyun Jo (Joo Ji Hoon) are more than a mess when we get a closer look into them. After a highly rated first week, we awaited the return of this highly talked about drama about Mount Jiri. Here are the 5 notable things from this week’s episodes.

 

1. Seo Yi Gang’s raw wounds:
The story behind the death of her parents and how she herself decided to search for the missing people is unfolded in this episode. We are introduced to a nearby village’s grandmother who ends up dead on her venture to the Baektodol part of the mountain triggering her memories.

 

2. Kang Hyun Jo’s guilty conscience:
Another tale from the past is brought back when the new ranger encounters fellow comrades from the days he worked in the army. Now as a ranger, he must find a missing soldier whose footings are eerily similar to back when Kang Hyun Jo had to deal with something of the same manner and lost his most trusted friend. He still blames himself for the loss and wishes to save Private Ahn.

 

3. A murderer on the loose:
As the team brings back the lost soldier in 2018, Kang Hyun Jo’s flashes make him realize that the same attack was planned on his friend years ago. He joins the dots to come to the realisation that someone is killing people by poisoning them. 

 

4. The mountain ghost:
As more and more sightings of the so-called ghost of the mountain are noticed by Seo Yi Gang while Kang Hyun Jo lies in a vegetative state in a hospital. Now in 2021, an injured man claims that he saw Kang Hyun Jo on Jirisan and suspicion arises if the murderer is within the team.

 

5. The hand:
A man’s hand with claw marks on them makes an appearance and causes the death of a civilian that trades in snakes’ poison. The ranger team chief takes the blame and resigns while Kang Hyun Jo is determined to find the real killer. Seo Yi Gang comes face to face with the man with claw marks and he makes a sinister expression.

 

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

 

ALSO READ: Jirisan Ep 1 & 2: Sky high ratings but criticism from the fans & fellow directors, should you watch?

 

Are you watching ‘Jirisan’ with us? Let us know below.

Advertisement

Credits: tvN


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Generic Turbo Flex 360 Degree Flexible 6 Inch Sprayer Extension Jet Stream/water Saving Faucet ( Medium , Silver ) Today Deal Of The Day

Generic Turbo Flex 360 Degree Flexible 6 Inch Sprayer Extension Jet Stream/water...

₹190.00
₹899.00 (79%)
 Buy Now
Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Water Air Conditioner Powered By Usb & Battery Use Of Car Home Office ( Multi Color ) 1 Piece

Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Wat...

₹349.00
₹599.00 (42%)
 Buy Now
Tclpvc Deal Of The Day Spiral Combo Of 2 Kg White Ring + 200 Sheets For Binding Blue And White Color

Tclpvc Deal Of The Day Spiral Combo Of 2 Kg White Ring + 200 Sheets For Binding ...

₹1,399.00
₹3,000.00 (53%)
 Buy Now
M Medler Epoch Nylon 55 Litres Waterproof Strolley Duffle Bag- 2 Wheels - Luggage Bag - (navy Blue)

M Medler Epoch Nylon 55 Litres Waterproof Strolley Duffle Bag- 2 Wheels - Luggag...

₹640.00
₹2,999.00 (79%)
 Buy Now
Deal Of The Day Pristine Fire 18kt Floral Yellow Gold And Diamond Nose Pin For Women (special Gift)

Deal Of The Day Pristine Fire 18kt Floral Yellow Gold And Diamond Nose Pin For W...

₹10,322.00
₹13,765.00 (25%)
 Buy Now
Deal Of The Day-alginate Powder 451 G Chromatic, Zinc Phosphate Cement, Temporary Filling Paste 25 G, Glass Ionomer Cement Luting

Deal Of The Day-alginate Powder 451 G Chromatic, Zinc Phosphate Cement, Temporar...

₹1,290.00 (₹129.00 / count)
₹1,923.00 (₹192.30 / count) (33%)
 Buy Now
S.k Zone Girl's Canvas Vogue College Bags Backpacks (today Offer Deal Of The Day Sky Blue)

S.k Zone Girl's Canvas Vogue College Bags Backpacks (today Offer Deal Of The Day...

₹395.00
₹1,999.00 (80%)
 Buy Now
Deals Of The Day

Deals Of The Day

₹0.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Srk Trendz Polyresin Abstract Window Curtain ( 5 Feet, Blue )

Srk Trendz Polyresin Abstract Window Curtain ( 5 Feet, Blue )

₹99.00
₹399.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Jainx Analogue Day And Date Red Dial Silver Mesh Chain Watch For Women - Jw599

Jainx Analogue Day And Date Red Dial Silver Mesh Chain Watch For Women - Jw599

₹297.00
₹2,299.00 (87%)
 Buy Now
View All