Jirisan Ep 5 & 6: Major revelations from this week’s episodes featuring THIS Racket Boys star & BTS’ Jin’s OST

We entered into the 3rd week of ‘Jirisan’ with more questions for our favourite 2 rangers than answers and we leave with more. However, we did have a chance to come across some eye-openers in this one. Check them out below.

The hand:

The owner of the hand responsible for the death of the village man was revealed last week. Now in search of him, Kang Hyun Jo is off on another run through the hills of Jirisan. Seo Yo Gang sits in front of the man himself, Lee Sewoo, the owner of the bruised hand and the possible killer of the hikers. After a heart shaking chaser, the almost loss of another comrade and a more shocking turn of events, the boy is caught. He is dead, however. We await the face reveal of the man behind all these killings.

The man under the cloak:

A man under the hood of an ochre-coloured cloak could be seen in the previous episodes in Seo Yi Gang’s visions. At the end of episode 5, it is revealed that the one trying to help her is none other than Kang Hyun Jo himself.

First Love:

Seo Yi Gang’s first love makes his way to the mountain and we are taken back to the childhood days when she wanted to do nothing with the risky roads of Mount Jiri. On an encounter with Yim Cheolyeong, she crushes hard on the tough man. Played by Kim Doyeon, the younger Seo Yi Gang was her stubborn self. It was however Choi Hyun Wook’s (Racket Boys) role as the young boy stole our heart with his detached but careful acting. Check out the stills below.

‘Yours’:

The highlight of this week was the fourth OST releasing at the end of the episode which was sung by none other than BTS’ Jin who lent his first solo venture to ‘Jirisan’ and acted right on mark with impeccable singing. Check out the music video starring Jun Ji Hyun and Joo Ji Hoon below.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Jirisan Ep 3 & 4: Here’s the 5 things we learned from Jun Ji Hyun & Joo Ji Hoon’s escapades