'Jirisan', 'Inspector Joy' and more; tvN unveils special lineup for the second half of 2021

On September 17 KST, tvN took to its official YouTube channel to announce a special lineup as a part of a project for the second half of 2021 in celebration of the network’s fifteenth anniversary! The promotional video unveiled three new dramas- ‘Inspector Joy’, ‘Jirisan’ and ‘Melancholia’ and entertainment programs- ‘Wise Mountain Village Life’, ‘Racquet Boys’ and ‘House on Wheels 3’.

It started off with the highly anticipated drama ‘Jirisan’ starring Jun Ji Hyun and Ju Ji Hoon. The drama produced by A-Story, Studio Dragon and Baram Pictures, will be airing in the month of October.

'Jirisan' will depict the journey of a dedicated team trying to save some civilians stuck on the mountain Jirisan due to an unfortunate landslide. The series has already garnered the attention of fans all across the globe thanks to the captivating plot and star-studded cast.

‘Inspector Joy’ will be airing in the second half of 2021 but the final dates stand awaited. The drama revolves around a divorced woman in the Joseon dynasty and her quest for happiness. It stars Ok TaecYeon and Kim Hye Yoon as the lead actors.

‘Inspector Joy’ is going to be a one of a kind historical drama and is expected to have a great chemistry and realistic storyline.

The third drama lined up is ‘Melancholia’. The heart-fluttering melodramatic series is anticipated by fans as it revolves around a maths professor and a maths genius breaking prejudices and transcending myths while communicating through mathematics. The drama stars Im Soo Jung and Lee Do Hyun as the main leads.

‘Melancholia’ will be airing in the month of November.

ALSO READ: ‘Hospital Playlist 2’ cast get together for fun games with Na PD on the upcoming reality show

Which drama are you the most excited about? Let us know in the comments below.