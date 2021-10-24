Jirisan: Jun Ji Hyun and Ju Ji Hoon starrer drama creates history for tvN weekend dramas

According to Nielsen Korea, episode 1 of 'Jirisan', which was broadcast on October 23rd, recorded a nationwide rating of 9.1% based on households and the metropolitan area, the rating was 9.7%. This is the 3rd highest viewership rating for the first tvN drama ever, and the 2nd place based on the first airing of tvN's Saturday and Sunday dramas.

Writer Kim Eun Hee's new work and the drama comeback of Jun Ji Hyun and Ju Ji Hoon,’ Jirisan', which was highly anticipated, climbed to the top of all channels at the same time in the metropolitan area and nationwide. ‘Jirisan’ revolves around Seo Yi Gang (Jun Ji Hyun) who is the best ranger at Jiri Mountain National Park. She knows virtually everything about the area, including where to climb the mountain.

Kang Hyun Jo (Ju Ji Hoon) is a rookie ranger at Jiri Mountain National Park. He graduated from the military academy and was once an army captain. He has a secret that he can't tell anyone about. These two people become partners and they work to save people around Jiri Mountain National Park.

The first episode already had people anticipating the new episode while reminiscing the beautiful aspects of the previous one and the fans took to Twitter to share those sentiments. One said, “Watching #JirisanEp1 felt like a movie! It was totally insane from the cast line-up, cinematography, twists and the eerie mystery vibes. I am looking forward for more episodes, this is your sign to add and watch #Jirisan on your list”. Another said, “JUN JIHYUN DIDN'T AGEㅠㅠㅠ SHE LOOKS THE SAME AS 2001”

Watching #JirisanEp1 felt like a movie! It was totally insane from the cast line-up, cinematography, twists and the eerie mystery vibes.



I am looking forward for more episodes, this is your sign to add and watch #Jirisan on your list pic.twitter.com/W649ZsptcK — #Jirisan Day (@kdramatreats) October 23, 2021

While some were happy to see ‘Kingdom’ reunion in the episode, others were dwelling in the chemistry that Jun Ji Hyun and Ju Ji Hoon share in the series.

