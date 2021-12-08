Jirisan Pe 13 & 14: 3 Highlights from the pre finale leading Jun Ji Hyun & Joo Ji Hoon’s search for the killer

The pre-finale was in our opinion the best shot, acted and executed week on ‘Jirisan’. With emotions at an all time high, the last week left us at a cliffhanger, quite literally. Ranger Yangsun goes on her first solo mission to save a stuck hiker during a storm on Mount Jiri.

Personal loss: Yangsun soon finds herself zip lining over a storming creek. While trying to rescue a young girl, she bends down to clasp her in a harness and loses her footing. Pouring rain and thundering all around, she gets swept away and is nowhere to be found. The loss of a fellow rookie ranger hits hard to the Jirisan team.

Seo Yi Gang on the other hand deals with a loss of her own. During the operation, trusting Kang Hyun Jo’s words, she sends off her grandmother to a seek shelter in a safe place. The bus filled with senior citizens is warded off their original route by a black gloved man. A broken bridge and dozens of people are met with an unfortunate accident leading to multiple deaths.

Corporal Kim: Getting closer to their end goal of catching the culprit, Kang Hyun Jo is back to the Black Bridge story. He relates all of it to an event that left many traumatised and has also given rise to a murderer. Hints everywhere, the prime suspect is found to be Corporal Kim, who is someone accustomed to the village as well as has easy access to erasing evidence.

Life and death: The traces of Kang Hyun Jo’s soul as he wanders the mountain are found repeatedly. Seo Yi Gang tries to connect with him on multiple occasions, finally leading fellow rangers to a spot where the next murder has been planned. On meeting Kang Hyun Jo’s ghostly figure, Seo Yi Gang communicates with him. However, a fake missing report causes her to be rescued and Kang Hyun Jo’s spirit has to lead to the murderer alone.

At the end of the episode, he warns Seo Yi Gang and asks her to stay away from the mountain. What did he find out though? We await the thrill, answers and more on the upcoming finale episode.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Jirisan Ep 11 & 12: Is Oh Jung Se the culprit that Jun Ji Hyun and Joo Ji Hoon have been looking for?