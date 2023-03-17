Jirisan star Ju Ji Hoon cast as lead in Kim Hee Won’s directorial debut drama Shop Of The Lamp? Find Out

Ju Ji Hoon was chosen as the main character in Kang Full's popular webtoon 'Shop Of The Lamp'. According to an industry insider on March 17th, Ju Ji Hoon was cast as the lead in 'Shop Of The Lamp', a dramatization of a webtoon by Kang Full.

About the drama:

'Shop Of The Lamp' is a webtoon that was published in 2011 and depicts the intersecting story of the living and the dead by connecting this world and the other world through a store that sells lights. The main story is of five people of different ages, origins, backgrounds, and occupations, ranging from teenagers to seniors.

Ju Ji Hoon’s role:

In the drama, Ju Ji Hoon will lead the disassembly story as the owner of a lighting shop, which will be the main background of the work. Previously, actor Kim Hee Won took charge of directing 'Shop Of The Lamp' and made his debut as a director, while Ju Ji Hoon joined as the main character. Kim Hee Won and Ju Ji Hoon appeared together in the upcoming movie 'Silence'. The two people who breathed as actors will meet as a director and an actor to create another synergy.

About Ju Ji Hoon:

Ju Ji Hoon predicted a big success this year, going back and forth between the screen and home theater, such as the films 'Kidnapped', 'Silence', and the drama 'The Dominion'. Previously, he showed off his friendly charm through the TVING entertainment 'Ticketing with Two Feet'. 'Shop Of The Lamp' is scheduled to start filming after completing the main casting, and is discussing the formation of an OTT platform. 'Ticketing with two feet' was a rediscovery of Ju Ji-hoon, a human who shone on a road trip . For the first time since his debut, he showed off his free-spirited appearance by challenging a fixed variety show, capturing the hearts of viewers until the end by showing off a variety of charms, including a sensible sense of entertainment, consideration for those he was with, and cooking skills that shone even more in the travel destination. In particular, Ju Ji Hoon's struggle to get even one more travel ticket to present to the youth gave a deep impression.

