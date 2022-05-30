‘Jirisan’ star Jun Ji Hyun leaves her agency ‘Culture Warehouse’ after 10 years

On May 30, an official from the agency announced, "The contract with Jun Ji Hyun is until the end of June, and CEO Kim Seon Jung is in the process of arranging with Studio Dragon, the parent company of Culture Warehouse."

Earlier, on the same day, a South Korean media outlet reported that Jun Ji Hyun, the current representative of the Cultural Warehouse, and Kim Seon Jung, the current CEO, left the agency. They may part ways or join together to create a new agency, either the news will be confirmed later. Meanwhile, Seo Ji Hye, Kim So Hyun, Yoon Ji Min, Yoon Ji On, etc. belong to Culture Warehouse, and in 2016, the company merged with CJ E&M.

Jun Ji Hyun has received multiple awards, including two Grand Bell Awards for Best Actress and a Daesang (Grand Prize) for Television at the Baeksang Art Awards. Jun Ji Hyun rose to fame for her role as ‘The Girl’ in the romantic comedy film ‘My Sassy Girl’ (2001), which became a tremendous sensation across Asia and sparked an international breakthrough for Korean cinema.

Other notable films include ‘Il Mare’ (2000), ‘Windstruck’ (2004), ‘The Thieves’ (2012), ‘The Berlin File’ (2013) and ‘Assassination’ (2015). She also starred in television series ‘My Love from the Star’ (2013–2014), ‘The Legend of the Blue Sea’ (2016–2017) and ‘Jirisan’ (2021), as well as the Netflix series ‘Kingdom’ (2020–present).

Jun Ji Hyun's success in film and television has established her as a top Hallyu star. She is referred to as one of ‘The Troika’ along with Kim Tae Hee and Song Hye Kyo, collectively known by the acronym ‘Tae-Hye-Ji’.

ALSO READ: Son Ye Jin’s agency firmly denies pregnancy rumours following recent marriage with Hyun Bin

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the news? Let us know in the comments below.