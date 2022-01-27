'Jirisan' star Oh Jung Se in talks to star in Sci Fi drama 'Ask The Star' alongside Lee Min Ho & Gong Hyo Jin

'Jirisan' and 'It's Okay To Not Be Okay' fame Oh Jung Se may be joining the upcoming Sci-Fi drama 'Ask the Star' alongside Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin! Yes, you read it right. On January 26, an industry source stated that Oh Jung Se will be reuniting with Gong Hyo Jin through screenwriter Seo Sook Hyang’s new work ‘Ask the Stars.'

In response to the report, a representative of Oh Jung Se’s agency PrainTPC stated that he has received an offer, and it is one of the projects he is reviewing. 'Ask the Stars' is a sci-fi romantic comedy-drama that depicts the love between a tourist and an astronaut who meet at a space station. Screenwriter Seo Sook Hyang has penned the hit dramas 'Don’t Dare to Dream (Jealousy Incarnate)' and 'Pasta.' It was reported that the production budget including the cost of building the space station set will reach over ₩ 40 billion.

Oh Jung Se is in talks to play space experiment expert Kang Kang Soo, who has been working at the space station for 10 months. Gifted in the looks, brains and wealth department, he is someone who works hard to research flies. Previously, it was reported that Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin are in talks to lead the drama. If Oh Jung Se accepts the role, he will be reuniting with Gong Hyo Jin for the first time since KBS2’s 'When the Camellia Blooms.'

