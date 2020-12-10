  1. Home
Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, or Lisa? Pick some outfits & we’ll tell you which BLACKPINK member matches your style

Build an outfit and we’ll tell you which BLACKPINK member matches your style. Scroll down to take the quiz and find out!
7878 reads Mumbai Updated: December 10, 2020 12:03 am
Unless you've been living under a social media rock, there's a good chance you've stumbled across (and heard the catchy refrains of) a 'little known' K-pop band by the name of Blackpink. Comprised of members Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé, the South Korean girl group launched in 2016 and since then, has catapulted to stratospheric fame, collaborating with the likes of Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez on a gruelling journey captured in their very own Netflix documentary special, Blackpink: Light Up The Sky.

 

Epic fame and ridiculously catchy songs aside (we dare you to try and get Lovesick Girls out of your head), the girls have also become fashion week front row regulars and nabbed coveted ambassadorships for some of the world's biggest designers, making them style forces to be reckoned with—as a group and individually. So if you’re wondering which member’s style matches yours, fret not. Take this quiz and find out! Happy styling!

 

 

